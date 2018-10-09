Hello everyone,
I ordered a pair of CH pedals a week ago, and used them for a couple of days. In short, they were massively disappointing - the rudder travel has a huge deadzone in the left extreme of its range but not the right, and an inexplicable bump in the sliding action going to the right but not the left. I decided to RMA the unit and come here and AVSIM for an opinion.
After that experience, the next logical go-to is the Logitech/Saitek pedals. The reason I did not go for that at first is because of the negative reviews regarding quality control and longevity. The problem is: those posts were made years ago before Logitech's acquisition of Saitek. Now that Logitech has taken over, has the quality control changed? For people who use those pedals, how do you find them and what's your biggest complaint? For people who used the CH pedals, is my experience a one-of?
I do understand that at this price point, there is no "perfect pedal," which is precisely the reason I came here for the "lesser of the two evils" answer. I am also aware of the VKB, MFG, Virtualfly, etc. pedals. Those are well out of my budget when brand new. If anyone has a used set to sell, I'd be open for some pricing discussions, but otherwise, I'm firmly stuck in the low end of the price spectrum.
Any inputs on these issues are welcomed; thanks in advance!
