I over the years hae added so many call signs and a few of my own custom (not sure how but it worked!) just wondering I have lots of multiple listed like from ones in the MAIW and WOAI can I remove them? Should I bother?
I over the years hae added so many call signs and a few of my own custom (not sure how but it worked!) just wondering I have lots of multiple listed like from ones in the MAIW and WOAI can I remove them? Should I bother?
Mike G.
Intel Core i7-4770K, ASUS MAXIMUS VI HERO Motherboard, , 8GB Memory , EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 6GB Video Card,Corsair Enthusiast 750W 80+ Bronze Certified ATX Power Supply,Windows 7 64bit, Corsair Hydro Series H55 CPU Cooler
Bookmarks