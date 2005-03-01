I started hosting an FSX multiplayer server, Flameout a few weeks ago with port forwarding and all as in the "guidebooks" online.
At the start the server was great, only going down once every two or three weeks. Now, granted the server is more popular but nevertheless, it is going down almost every 20 mins, rarely staying up for even an hour.
I am using an HP Omen Gaming laptop from 2015 which has no problem handling this stuff, my WiFi is pretty stable and with 30mbps download and 17mbps upload. I opened all the ports even vaguely related to FSX hosting.
Every time i load it up, it seems as though it loses life power or something. Often the server goes down without even telling the host laptop now. It is not Ethernet connected as that seems to make it even worse, like not connecting bad.
Must be a simple fix right? Different ports? Software? At this point my server, and sanity hangs by a threat connected to this hosting.
Please Help, I'm losing all hope.
