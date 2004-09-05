Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Around the World Leg 44

    Default Around the World Leg 44

    Ataturk (LTBA) Istanbul Turkey to Haifa (LLHA) Haifa, Israel for a quick turn around the to Queen Alia International (OJAI) Amman, Jordan. Back on the "Honda Jet Around the World" airport routes. This one has to be a three parter.

    PART 1

    The Route:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr030.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 320.5 KB  ID: 217208

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 118.6 KB  ID: 217209

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 133.1 KB  ID: 217210

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 121.2 KB  ID: 217211

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 159.6 KB  ID: 217212

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 163.3 KB  ID: 217213

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 93.3 KB  ID: 217214

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 100.1 KB  ID: 217215

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 88.4 KB  ID: 217216

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 93.6 KB  ID: 217217

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 73.4 KB  ID: 217218

    Please see PART 2
    Default

    PART 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 74.0 KB  ID: 217219

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 114.0 KB  ID: 217220

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 97.6 KB  ID: 217221

    Haifa is kind of a short runway! 3,957 feet. Used up all of it on landing. I was a bit high and fast

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 204.7 KB  ID: 217226

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 136.2 KB  ID: 217223

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 101.4 KB  ID: 217224

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 181.3 KB  ID: 217225

    No too bad getting out

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 182.1 KB  ID: 217227

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr019.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 125.5 KB  ID: 217228

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr020.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 123.6 KB  ID: 217229

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr021.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 162.7 KB  ID: 217230
    Default

    PART 3

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr022.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 106.1 KB  ID: 217231

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr023.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 125.2 KB  ID: 217232

    VMC approach into OJAI

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr024.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 57.5 KB  ID: 217233

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr025.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 50.3 KB  ID: 217234

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr026.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 115.4 KB  ID: 217235

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr027.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 88.0 KB  ID: 217236

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr028.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 72.6 KB  ID: 217237

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr029.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 101.8 KB  ID: 217238
