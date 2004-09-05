Thread: Around the World Leg 44

Ataturk (LTBA) Istanbul Turkey to Haifa (LLHA) Haifa, Israel for a quick turn around the to Queen Alia International (OJAI) Amman, Jordan. Back on the "Honda Jet Around the World" airport routes. This one has to be a three parter.
PART 1
Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)
REX Worldwide Airports HD
AS16 + ASCA
ORBX Global BASE
ORBX Freeware Airports
PART 2
Haifa is kind of a short runway! 3,957 feet. Used up all of it on landing. I was a bit high and fast
No too bad getting out
PART 3
VMC approach into OJAI
