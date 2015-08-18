I have no issues using a 2nd monitor whether wx/ACARS apps and windows with charts etc on the 2nd monitor. Or undocking some panels and moving them to the 2nd monitor.
The only issue is for either the sound goes off in FS9 everytime I switch over to the 2nd display regardless of what I'm doing. I have to put the mouse back to the main display and click with the mouse for it to come back on. But only until I go back to the 2nd display and off it goes again.
Any reason why it does that? Is there a way around it to keep the sound running?
