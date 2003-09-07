Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Cooling off in Norway

  1. Today, 04:22 PM #1
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,116

    Default Cooling off in Norway

    Yesterday in Kentucky is was just over 80*F. And today was predicted to be over 60*. So I thought I'd escape to a little more winter like temps for a day. I chose ENJA Which is on an island in Norway.

    I wasn't disappointed! RW weather there today was 26*F with a northwest wind of 32 gusting to 38 knots. And a light snow as well. Luckily the heavy clouds were a few thousand feet up so I got some pretty cool shots. Keep in mind looking at them, these shots were taken about 15:00 local.

    I thought I'd fly with Mama Sanh and Mae Ling in the Honda Jet but then I remembered David is on his around the world trip in it. So I took the old standby Learjet with Jens Bassberg as co-pilot. Being from nearby Sweden and a long term DHL pilot, he is a lot more familiar with flying in these weather conditions than I. What better time to get some RW winter practice in a GA aircraft.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsx1.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 218.3 KB  ID: 217131

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsx2.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 301.6 KB  ID: 217132

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsx 4.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 169.6 KB  ID: 217133

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsx5.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 206.7 KB  ID: 217134

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsx6.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 189.8 KB  ID: 217135

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsx7.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 232.3 KB  ID: 217136

    BTW: This is a stock FSX LearJet and the ORBX ENJA airport scenery.

    Hope these shots cooled you down as well!!!

    Michael
    Last edited by Rupert; Today at 04:28 PM. Reason: Remove Duplicate Shot & add info
    i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, Aorus Z390 LGA 1151 MB, Kraken X61 280 mm water cooler, Corsair RM850X PS, Planteks full size tower, 64gig of DDR4 3200 RAM, EVGA 1080 GPU, 4TB "Black" HD, 1Tb SSD, joystick, rudder pedals, yoke, multi control panel, three monitors set up for panaramic views, Bose surround sound system, and a ton of powered usb ports.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:48 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,378
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    Definitely beautiful shots! The one with the sun below the horizon with the Lear in front really makes it!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:54 PM #3
    peer01's Avatar
    peer01
    peer01 is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Location
    Amsterdam, Holland
    Posts
    28,526

    Default

    Very nice indeed Michael!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:25 PM #4
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    2,856

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by DAVIDSTRAKA View Post
    Definitely beautiful shots! The one with the sun below the horizon with the Lear in front really makes it!
    +1 with David's comment!

    Nice pics Michael and I too enjoy flying the default Lear!

    Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Cooling The MOBO When Water Cooling The CPU.
    By noell in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 04-22-2006, 11:38 AM
  2. #660 taking off at Bardufoss AB, Norway (17 shots)
    By Pol in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 01-24-2004, 11:31 AM
  3. 84th RTW Flight -- Tromso, Norway to Trondheim, Norway
    By philliptan in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 07-09-2003, 01:08 AM
  4. 83rd RTW Flight -- Svalbard, Norway to Tromso, Norway
    By philliptan in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 07-06-2003, 06:17 AM
  5. Braathens 737-200 takes off in northern Norway...!!! (With wing views)
    By bofredrik in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 05-13-2003, 04:45 PM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules