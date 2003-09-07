Thread: Cooling off in Norway

Cooling off in Norway
Yesterday in Kentucky is was just over 80*F. And today was predicted to be over 60*. So I thought I'd escape to a little more winter like temps for a day. I chose ENJA Which is on an island in Norway.
I wasn't disappointed! RW weather there today was 26*F with a northwest wind of 32 gusting to 38 knots. And a light snow as well. Luckily the heavy clouds were a few thousand feet up so I got some pretty cool shots. Keep in mind looking at them, these shots were taken about 15:00 local.
I thought I'd fly with Mama Sanh and Mae Ling in the Honda Jet but then I remembered David is on his around the world trip in it. So I took the old standby Learjet with Jens Bassberg as co-pilot. Being from nearby Sweden and a long term DHL pilot, he is a lot more familiar with flying in these weather conditions than I. What better time to get some RW winter practice in a GA aircraft.
BTW: This is a stock FSX LearJet and the ORBX ENJA airport scenery.
Hope these shots cooled you down as well!!!
Michael
