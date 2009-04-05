Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Avro Lancastrian " Alitalia" Brescia-Geneva (FSX)

    Avro Lancastrian " Alitalia" Brescia-Geneva (FSX)

    The Avro 691 "Lancastrian" was a British / Canadan passenger and mail plane and was directly developed from the Lancaster bomber. The first flight was in 1943, the last one retired in 1960. 91 were built. The main users were the RAF, Boac, Trans Canada Airlines and Alitalia. Boac used them for flights to Australia.

    FSX Gold with Acceleration
    Freeware FS9 Avro Lancastrian, an early creation from Manfred Jahn & Paul Edwards. (You have to add a fitting FSX panel)
    Freeware Brescia Airport scenery
    Freeware Geneva "Upgrade"
    Freeware Alps mesh
    Freeware Drzewiecki grass textures
    Freeware HDE-V2 clouds

    Here's a virtual flight from Brescia (North Italy near the foot of the Alps) over the Alps to Geneva:

    Please click on the pics to enlarge:
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 01.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 249.6 KB  ID: 217083

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 02.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 263.5 KB  ID: 217084

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 03.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 259.3 KB  ID: 217085

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 04.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 235.2 KB  ID: 217086

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 05.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 263.2 KB  ID: 217087

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 06.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 253.1 KB  ID: 217088

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 07.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 247.6 KB  ID: 217089

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 08.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 181.8 KB  ID: 217090

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 09.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 181.1 KB  ID: 217091

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 285.0 KB  ID: 217092

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 11.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 265.1 KB  ID: 217093

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 12.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 261.9 KB  ID: 217094

    The rest of the flight in the reply*******
    

    Please click on the pics to enlarge:
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 13.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 260.3 KB  ID: 217095

    Arriving over Lake Geneva:
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 14.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 244.3 KB  ID: 217096

    Descending over Lausanne
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 15.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 245.4 KB  ID: 217097

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 16.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 256.3 KB  ID: 217098

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 17.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 246.1 KB  ID: 217099

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 18.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 259.8 KB  ID: 217100

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 19.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 255.4 KB  ID: 217101

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 20.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 244.9 KB  ID: 217102

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 21.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 246.0 KB  ID: 217103

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 22.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 253.9 KB  ID: 217104

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 23.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 254.8 KB  ID: 217105

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 24.jpg  Views: 0  Size: 257.9 KB  ID: 217106

    Thanks very much for your visit, I hope you enjoyed plane and sceneries.
    GREETZ!!!!
