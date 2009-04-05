Thread: Avro Lancastrian " Alitalia" Brescia-Geneva (FSX)

The Avro 691 "Lancastrian" was a British / Canadan passenger and mail plane and was directly developed from the Lancaster bomber. The first flight was in 1943, the last one retired in 1960. 91 were built. The main users were the RAF, Boac, Trans Canada Airlines and Alitalia. Boac used them for flights to Australia.
FSX Gold with Acceleration
Freeware FS9 Avro Lancastrian, an early creation from Manfred Jahn & Paul Edwards. (You have to add a fitting FSX panel)
Freeware Brescia Airport scenery
Freeware Geneva "Upgrade"
Freeware Alps mesh
Freeware Drzewiecki grass textures
Freeware HDE-V2 clouds
Here's a virtual flight from Brescia (North Italy near the foot of the Alps) over the Alps to Geneva:
Please click on the pics to enlarge:
The rest of the flight in the reply*******
