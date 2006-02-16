I promise I don't always fly at dawn and dusk just because it look great, in fact my last few flights were during daytime hours, but here's some shots from my dawn departure from a rainy Boston as we headed south to Miami with the American Airlines a321.
Departing runway 22R
Climbing above the clouds and turning southbound as the sun begins to rise
Just about three hours later we start our turn off the coast of Miami as we head towards a busy MIA
Passing Miami International off the wing as we continue on the arrival
The approach and landing was busy so I didn't get anymore screenshots, but Miami really kills my frames so there wasn't much to see anyway. Next flight I'll try to do something other than the Airbus and maybe I'll mix in a few daytime shots too.
