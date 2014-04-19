Evening all,
I am no longer able to receive and hear the Automatic Weather Observations "ASOS/ATIS" messages at uncontrolled airports - i.e. those which only have the Auto Weather obs. At larger airports, the standard ATIS is still available. I suspect that this may be due to the voice used for the Auto Ob being missing, as I have recently been experimenting with voice packs, Editvoice Pack v3 and MyTraffic 2005 - all of which (apparently) alter the MS voice pack. So the more "robotic" voice used for the auto ob has been lost somehow....? This may of course NOT be the reason! I have re-installed the original files from the FS9 CD no2 (usenglishbig/small.gvp) but to no avail.
Any ideas anyone...?
Lissart
