Hello all, I have been having issues with exporting my project out of GMAX, I have FSX:SE. and the errors I get while exporting are:
"Failed to find FSX SDK installation path" and "export module failure" I have attempted what this guy on reddit suggested(https://www.reddit.com/r/flightsim/c...ator_x_sdk_on/) yet when he specifies this path: "something\Lockheed Martin\Flight simulator X SDK\Modeling SDK\bin" I don't see any "Flight Simulator X SDK" tab inside the "Lockheed Martin" Folder. I ran GMAX through the shortcut during the entirety of the project and i'm fairly sure I installed the gamepack correctly. If anyone could help me with this it would be much appreciated. Thanks.
Bookmarks