I purchased a new computer with Windows 10 and did a fresh install of FSX Gold Edition using the dvds.
During install I entered the product key for FSX but was never asked to enter the product key for Acceleration.
Now after 30 minutes of flying, I used up my demo time and receive an error message about product activation.
How do I activate FSX so I can get full use of the program?
I tried to run the activation wizard in the FSX folder but that did not seem to do anything.
Where is the activation screen?
Help!
