Thread: Around the World Leg 34

Around the World Leg 34

    Default Around the World Leg 34

    Cairo International (HECA) Cairo, Egypt to Luqa (LMML) Malta, Malta

    PART 1

    The route:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 212.3 KB  ID: 216940

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 99.6 KB  ID: 216941

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 103.3 KB  ID: 216942

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 86.8 KB  ID: 216943

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 182.9 KB  ID: 216944

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 134.2 KB  ID: 216945

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 100.7 KB  ID: 216946

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 78.6 KB  ID: 216947

    More sand

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 108.2 KB  ID: 216948

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 106.6 KB  ID: 216949

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 63.4 KB  ID: 216950

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports

    Default

    PART 2

    I looked ahead to see what was happening at Malta and found this King Air being followed by a cute little truck

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 98.6 KB  ID: 216951

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 80.7 KB  ID: 216952

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 65.4 KB  ID: 216953

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 102.4 KB  ID: 216954

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 119.1 KB  ID: 216955

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 81.8 KB  ID: 216956

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 107.6 KB  ID: 216957

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 121.3 KB  ID: 216958

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr020.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 76.8 KB  ID: 216959

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr021.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 103.4 KB  ID: 216960
