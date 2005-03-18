Thread: Another added to the Mad Dog collection!

Whenever I get an aircraft that is both appealing to look at and performs well, I will usually find several liveries to go with that particular aircraft and model. I had an MD-90 and an MD-83, both great flying aircraft, so I added another MD-83, and it too, has turned out to be a nice flying aircraft as well. Don't know why, but I am getting to like the newer livery of the American Airlines. Larry (NMLW), I know you have said, you can't quite get used to the new livery over what we have all liked and loved with the original over the years! It took me awhile, but I think I have finally let go of old!
Rick
Bookmarks