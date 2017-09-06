Thread: What's with all the noise outside?

What's with all the noise outside?
Has anyone else had, heard, or have the same problem as we do in our neighborhood?
With the curfews, lock-downs, closures, stay-at-home orders, no one seemingly going to work, no school, etc, that it would seem almost every neighbor insists on excessive noise, music, bass booming, rocking the streets, houses, walls... like it's one big frat party! To the point that there is NO peace? Why the excessive noise? Why can't there be quiet? Why must the noise someone else wants to make... on another street... be so loud that it shakes my house walls more than 500 ft away, like it is playing in MY living room?
In a time where REST and PEACE is not just nice but necessary, are we so afraid of quiet because we don't want to think?
Is it just me?
Timberleaf
System: Win 10 64 bit | i7 9800x 4.5 GHz | RTX 2080 8GB | 32GB 2666Mhz DDR4 | HP Envy 34c | P3D 4.x
Bookmarks