Thread: What's with all the noise outside?

    Timberleaf
    Oct 2014
    What's with all the noise outside?

    Has anyone else had, heard, or have the same problem as we do in our neighborhood?

    With the curfews, lock-downs, closures, stay-at-home orders, no one seemingly going to work, no school, etc, that it would seem almost every neighbor insists on excessive noise, music, bass booming, rocking the streets, houses, walls... like it's one big frat party! To the point that there is NO peace? Why the excessive noise? Why can't there be quiet? Why must the noise someone else wants to make... on another street... be so loud that it shakes my house walls more than 500 ft away, like it is playing in MY living room?

    In a time where REST and PEACE is not just nice but necessary, are we so afraid of quiet because we don't want to think?

    Is it just me?
    mrzippy
    Jan 2012
    San Francisco, California
    Default

    It's quiet here! Where do you live, Times Square?
