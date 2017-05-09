Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: VirtualCol ATR72

  1. Today, 10:36 AM #1
    kwi
    kwi is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    near eddk
    Posts
    57

    Default VirtualCol ATR72

    Does someone know how to disable or remove the build in baggage trolley at the cargo door??
    I would like to use GSX instead

    Peter
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:03 AM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,554

    Default

    Is this part of the aricraft or are you referring to the default baggage cart in the Sim?
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:11 AM #3
    kwi
    kwi is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    near eddk
    Posts
    57

    Default

    It looks like is a part of the Plane

    Peter
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:24 AM #4
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,554

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by kwi View Post
    It looks like is a part of the Plane

    Peter
    Yeah, I never pushed the Icon for wingfold before! Learn something new everyday. It's going to be part of the model.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: ATR72.JPG  Views: 1  Size: 152.4 KB  ID: 216938
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:26 AM #5
    kwi
    kwi is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    near eddk
    Posts
    57

    Default

    That sounds to me it is impossible to deactivate or remove??

    Peter
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 11:55 AM #6
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,554

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by kwi View Post
    That sounds to me it is impossible to deactivate or remove??

    Peter
    Pretty much so!

    I tried making a 3rd exit with some coordinates and just using Shift+e+2 instead of the "Ground Services" Icon, and nothing happened!
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. VirtualCol ATR72 X Series
    By ColR1948 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 09-05-2017, 05:10 PM
  2. Francisco Sánchez-Castańer's ATR72 problem
    By xdm in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-03-2005, 06:14 AM
  3. HELP WITH ATR72-500 PANEL FROM FRANCISCO SANCHEZ IN FS9
    By madjones in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:09 AM
  4. Flight1s ATR72-500 Cheers and questions...
    By N99AL in forum FS2004
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 11-15-2004, 11:57 AM
  5. ATR72 for FS2002
    By MisterC in forum FS2002
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 02-27-2002, 11:01 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules