Hello guys I have a question regarding the Kai Tak take off and landing that is used at Brooklands on the Concorde simulator.
I flew the simulator 12 months ago with Captain Harry Linfield and we took off on rwy 13 at Kai Tak and then landed on the same runway using IGS 13. I use FSX and need some advice as to how to follow the approach chart for Kai Tak. If I remember correctly you take off and fly runway heading to 4000ft (to clear the mountains to the right) and then turn right to intercept the Cheung Chau NDB (270 deg). When passing Cheung Chau you continue 270 degrees for 7Nm to waypoint Golf. Then turn right and follow Sha Lo NDB, then turn to a heading of 45 degrees and intercept IGS 13 etc.
My issue is that I tune Nav1 on the Learjet 45 to Cheung Chau (112.3Mhz) before take off and when the bar starts to move towards the centre on the PFD I select NAV on the autopilot so that the plane follows the NDB, but I end up way to the left of the NDB (not on the 270 radial). What is the best way to intercept the 270 radial for Cheung Chow? Do I need to make my right turn before the bar starts to move to the centre on the PFD? Is is quite a large right hand turn of 135 degrees
If anyone knows the best way to fly this route I would be greatful if they could share it with me
Cheers
Andrew
