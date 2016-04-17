Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: .:.:.Agua Caliente County Park.:.:.

    Soundwhiz's Avatar
    Soundwhiz
    Mar 2005
    Estonia
    Default .:.:.Agua Caliente County Park.:.:.

    Hello everyone

    Coming back after long absence. Babies happened, but now I can finally get back into it. Stoked to be able to run FSX at reasonable settings finally. When I used FS9 I was constantly wondering when I would be able to afford an FSX capable computer. I have one, but now I am wondering when I will be able to afford a FS2020 capable computer. Same story. Just posting a picture from a flight in Agua Caliente County Park in California. I picked up that sweet PC-12 from Carenado at a sale. Really like it!

    Cheers,

    Kristofer

    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    Jan 2012
    San Francisco, California
    Very nice! Looks like you're in hot water to me!
