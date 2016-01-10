Thread: Adding aircraft to FSX Steam

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Adding aircraft to FSX Steam

    Hi all

    Returning to FS after many years lay off. I have FSX Steam running fine on my PC. When I previously flew FSX I had an easyJet A319 as my favourite plane. I'm looking to add this to the standard suite of FSX aircraft but am struggling to find it. I can't remember the base model - it may have been Opensky but I'm not sure.

    I've searched the File Library here but unless I'm being particularly thick, I can't see either the base model or the complete easyJet plane. I'm sure I must have got the plane from this site's library as I never used any other.

    Any suggestions gratefully received!
    Something like this one?

    FS2004/FSX Easyjet Airbus A319-111
    FS2004/FSX Easyjet Airbus A319-111. This is an Airbus A319-100 of Easyjet in the special Linate - Fiumicino colors, registration G-EZIW. Repaint by Mathieu Vos (APSS), model by Project Airbus.
    thebadman
    thebadman is online now Junior Member
    Yes that would do it. However, I d/l a similar aircraft earlier and although the description said it was a complete model, in fact it wasn't. It needed the Opensky base model. My d/l was a similar file size to the one you have suggested. I used to know all this stuff 10 years ago but I forget now. Is your suggestion the full model do you know? Thanks for your help
    It's a good bdt that any download that has a gold checkmark is a complete aircraft.
