Thread: Adding aircraft to FSX Steam

Hi all
Returning to FS after many years lay off. I have FSX Steam running fine on my PC. When I previously flew FSX I had an easyJet A319 as my favourite plane. I'm looking to add this to the standard suite of FSX aircraft but am struggling to find it. I can't remember the base model - it may have been Opensky but I'm not sure.
I've searched the File Library here but unless I'm being particularly thick, I can't see either the base model or the complete easyJet plane. I'm sure I must have got the plane from this site's library as I never used any other.
Any suggestions gratefully received!
Bookmarks