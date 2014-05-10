Thread: P3S V4.5 not reaponsing?? WHAT DO I DO NOW!!

P3S V4.5 not reaponsing?? WHAT DO I DO NOW!!
I've used P3D for some time with few issues. Having said that, I now have an issue I can't get around. Like most I assume, I have set up and saved several different flights based on the aircraft I choose, start location, etc. Typically when I'm doing a series of flights in a specific configuration I designate that flight name as the Default Flight. Then change to another when it's convenient.
Starting yesterday when I fire up P3D it acts as though it is loading my current default flight. I see the various views' names coming up on my monitors, etc. But after a few minutes hanging with no visible changes it appears P3D gives up trying to load and it kicks me out of P3D altogether!!
I feel confident if I could change the default flight, I could avoid this issue. Is there a way to change the default flight if the one I currently have designated never comes up?? Do I need to totally cancel out my P3D program and load again from scratch??
I've looked at others' posting and not seen this issue raised. WHAT DO I DO NOW??
i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -, Aorus Z390 LGA 1151 MB, Kraken X61 280 mm water cooler, Corsair RM850X PS, Planteks full size tower, 64gig of DDR4 3200 RAM, EVGA 1080 GPU, 4TB "Black" HD, 1Tb SSD, joystick, rudder pedals, yoke, multi control panel, three monitors set up for panaramic views, Bose surround sound system, and a ton of powered usb ports.
Bookmarks