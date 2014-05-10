Thread: P3S V4.5 not reaponsing?? WHAT DO I DO NOW!!

Results 1 to 2 of 2

P3S V4.5 not reaponsing?? WHAT DO I DO NOW!!

    Rupert
    P3S V4.5 not reaponsing?? WHAT DO I DO NOW!!

    I've used P3D for some time with few issues. Having said that, I now have an issue I can't get around. Like most I assume, I have set up and saved several different flights based on the aircraft I choose, start location, etc. Typically when I'm doing a series of flights in a specific configuration I designate that flight name as the Default Flight. Then change to another when it's convenient.

    Starting yesterday when I fire up P3D it acts as though it is loading my current default flight. I see the various views' names coming up on my monitors, etc. But after a few minutes hanging with no visible changes it appears P3D gives up trying to load and it kicks me out of P3D altogether!!

    I feel confident if I could change the default flight, I could avoid this issue. Is there a way to change the default flight if the one I currently have designated never comes up?? Do I need to totally cancel out my P3D program and load again from scratch??

    I've looked at others' posting and not seen this issue raised. WHAT DO I DO NOW??
    mrzippy
    Default

    I advise to drop back at least 10 yards and punt! Is there a P3D.cfg with a situation= line in it?
