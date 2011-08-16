Hi all
I have PMDG 737 NGX installed in FSX SE, the issue is the mouse clicks stop working at times in VC. This happens occasionally and I have looked at forum posts and have tried the different viewpoints, installed FSUIPC and also turned down graphics, none have made much difference. One post I read stated it might have something to do with resolution setting, normally mine is set at 1920 x 1080 which macthes the monitor. Any help would be great, this issue has been frustrating, even though you can still fly in 2d panel.
Thanks
Tonyleo
