Thread: Downloading weather in FSX

  Today, 11:08 AM
    ghostrider 919
    Downloading weather in FSX

    Having a problem downloading real world weather. Keep telling me ( An error occurred while downloading real world weather. Please check your internet connection and configure and try again. I have a continuous internet connection, need help.
  Today, 11:44 AM
    mrzippy
    Default

    No help needed! It ain't working and hasn't been for several years. You will need an addon program to provide you with real weather information.

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...+world+weather
    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...+world+weather

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
