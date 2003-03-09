Thread: Downloading weather in FSX

Having a problem downloading real world weather. Keep telling me ( An error occurred while downloading real world weather. Please check your internet connection and configure and try again. I have a continuous internet connection, need help.
No help needed! It ain't working and hasn't been for several years. You will need an addon program to provide you with real weather information.
https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...+world+weather
