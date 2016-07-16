Good evening,
I have a huge issue, that started a week ago and which continue to appear at every flights now and i am so sad because my fsx is great at the moment.
So i am flying long haul and at a moment it freezes for a minute or so then fly for 10 seconds then freeze for a minute then fly again for seconds and never go out of this scheme.
the fuel is going down as well while the sim is frozen...
it is unbelievable...
thanks to help me, i just need all the ideas you have, and if you need anything from me just ask
at the moment my sim is in pause with the fsx which freezes if you want me to perform some tests on the settings page.
thanks a lot
Yann
