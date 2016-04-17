Thread: Flight Simulator Parts for sale

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Flight Simulator Parts for sale

    strude11
    Flight Simulator Parts for sale

    Flight Simulator Components for Sale
    Hi Everyone. I am based in Scotland in the UK and due to a recent upgrade to my motion Sim, I have the following products for sale:-

    1. FDS Jetmax Throttle quadrant complete with stand and wired for Tiller if required. NB this is a Non Motorised Version.
    Features Include:
    • USB Plug and Play (No Drivers Required!)
    • Functional Dual Thrust Levers
    • Functional Reverse Thrust Levers
    • TOGA Switches
    • A/T Disconnect Switches
    • Flap Handle
    • Speed Brake Handle
    • Fuel Cut-off Devices
    • Parking Brake Lever With Light
    • Realistic Representation Trim Wheel
    • Price is £600 – Free shipping to UK – International Shipping extra – PM me if interested.

    2. Boeing 737 FWD OVH Panel by VR Insight
    Features:
    • Full functional inputs; 70 toggle switches, 9 Rotary switches, 2 Rotary encoders
    • All switchable 96-annunciator LEDs.
    • 7-Segment display for Flight ALT, Landing ALT, AC/DC Electric variables and duct flow
    • USB 2.0 compliant connection for control interface
    • All buttons and dual rotary knobs are close to real overhead.
    • Measurement:
    Width: 36.5cm / 13.4”
    Height: 4cm / 1.6”
    Length: 28cm / 11”
    • Weight : 4KG
    • 2 Extra USB outputs on rear.
    • Prosim 2 compatible – Config reads panel with no requirement by user and works flawlessly.
    • PMDG 737 NGX or iFly 737NG & NGX compatible
    • Ideal if your sim is in a small room.
    • Price is £600 – Free shipping to UK – International Shipping extra – PM me if interested

    3. 737 MCP Pro by Go-Flight. (EFIS NOT INCLUDED).
    Durable sheet metal construction, heavy tactile switches and buttons with a high level of functionality. The mode control panel syncs with many study-level airplanes, from PMDG planes, Prosim737, and iFly, this panel is the perfect autopilot for your heavy.
    Price is £300 – Free shipping to UK – International Shipping extra – PM me if interested

    4. Saitek Pro Flight Yoke c/w Throttle Quadrant.
    Saitek's Pro Flight Yoke utilizes a durable stainless steel shaft with precision bearings for smooth, predictable elevator and aileron control. Whether navigating the front-to-back, side-to-side, or vertical axes, all controls are right at your fingertips. The built-in stopwatch is perfect for timing approaches, and if your PC lacks available USB ports, an integrated USB Hub* provides a docking station for additional Saitek hardware.
    Price is £60 – Free shipping to UK – International Shipping extra – PM me if interested

    All 4 items taken as bundle will be £1400

    ALL ITEMS IF BOUGHT NEW AMOUNT TO £3016
