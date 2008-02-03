Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Panel Question

    Prostock
    Panel Question

    This question has probably been asked many times but here goes again. I dl'd a 787-9 Dreamliner 789v6uancx.zip from Avsim. It has 2-d Cockpit Panel view only. Is there a way to put a Virtual Cockpit in it? Thanks
    mrzippy
    

    I think the first priority would be it has to be a native FSX model and not a ported-over FS2004 model.
