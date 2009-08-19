A-109A GMAX model by Alan Devins (2003 - orig for FS2004). Jet Engines (2) pushed it to 500 kts thru Grand Canyon and 750 kts was top speed. I did not crash. Clip changes were from FSRecorder instant replay to FSRecorder rendering (see fps lover right corner). I had 19 mins total so had to cut it down a bit. So (I came close) but did not crash once. I fly fast but I don't take risks (hehe). Flight Dynamics and Specs are TOP SECRET. :-) 20Mar25.
Link: https://youtu.be/eG4lX5VJItg .
Chuck B
Napamule
