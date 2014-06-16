Hey guys,
I'm releasing a full gaugepack for cessna 172 for FSX, it connects with simulator using FSUIPC. Ferfect if you are using a second monitor or have a second pc running WIDEFS.
- Automatically adjusts to the resolution of the monitor you choose to run, just remenber to run the MonitorManager first.
- The gauges are individually resizable, you can move across the screen(slew mode, press 'E' on the keyboard) and toggle the visibility on/off(press 'H'). The position and size of the gauge are saved by the sofware so you just need to set it right once.
Check it out!
http://gaugesmith.blogspot.com/2019/...uges-c172.html
Bookmarks