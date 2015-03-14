Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: FSX Steam Spot Camera Issues

  1. Today, 06:14 AM #1
    airlinesmain
    airlinesmain is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2020
    Posts
    1

    Default FSX Steam Spot Camera Issues

    Hi there,

    My apologies if this has been addressed before but I've decided to get back into flight simming and I'm having issues with the external camera views on FSX. I've always enjoyed the external view in FS2004 using the hat switch on my Xbox controller.

    In FSX however, I am unable to keep the camera still or fixed at a desired angle when I'm in spot view. I am able to pan left and right and till up and down using my thumb on the hat switch however the camera resets to a locked view on the aircraft instead of floating and lingering at an angle I want it to. Are there any fixes or methods to solve this?

    Thank you!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:54 AM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,535

    Default

    Have you tried it in "Locked Spot" view instead?
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:38 AM #3
    lnuss's Avatar
    lnuss
    lnuss is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Westminster, CO
    Posts
    7,009

    Default

    As Mr. Zippy indicates, there are two spot views in FSX, one being what you're used to but the other being almost like the "camera" is on a rubber band. So switch to the locked version. In fact you should cycle through the various views to find what is different, since there are several things.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX Steam Edition: Sudden increase in aircraft size for EXTERNAL views spot etc.
    By [email protected] in forum FSX
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 05-26-2019, 08:20 PM
  2. Ezdok Camera Update 1.18 Tutorial for FSX, FSX Steam and Prepar3d
    By MrCobolman in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-14-2015, 10:39 AM
  3. Spot plane view jerky. is there a fix or do we still just use fixed spot?
    By dave1812 in forum FSX
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 08-20-2013, 01:20 PM
  4. Moving eyepoint to different places in "spot plane" or "locked spot" views
    By LMF5000 in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 05-05-2011, 01:18 PM
  5. Changing Spot Camera speed?
    By nosmo king in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-15-2007, 09:58 PM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules