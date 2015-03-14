Thread: FSX Steam Spot Camera Issues

Hi there,
My apologies if this has been addressed before but I've decided to get back into flight simming and I'm having issues with the external camera views on FSX. I've always enjoyed the external view in FS2004 using the hat switch on my Xbox controller.
In FSX however, I am unable to keep the camera still or fixed at a desired angle when I'm in spot view. I am able to pan left and right and till up and down using my thumb on the hat switch however the camera resets to a locked view on the aircraft instead of floating and lingering at an angle I want it to. Are there any fixes or methods to solve this?
Thank you!
Bookmarks