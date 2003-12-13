Hi.
I saw the offering for the Globe Swift ( AH Swift FSX_v1_3 ) downloaded it from the company and added it to my hangar in FSX Deluxe Edition. (FSX/SimObjects/airplanes)
All went well until I activated the light panel switch. The light blinked and went dark. The exterior nav and strobe lights have
colored boxes around them. I then moved the Swift files from FSX to a temp folder hoping to resolve the issue but found the exterior light problem remained with all the my other planes in the sim.
Can anyone help me fix this problem. If so I would be most thankful.
Cheers. Don
