Shalom and greetings all my pals,
Presenting a nice Western airline flight abroad 737-200 with cream color Indian chief Western livery from PADQ Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport located four nautical miles southwest of the central business district of Kodiak on Kodiak Island in Alaska to PANC Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport located 5 miles southwest of downtown Anchorage.
Boarding the plane
Closing rear passenger door and retracting front passenger door stair
Time to turn all required lights and to start engines!!
Since PADQ does not have pushback tugs, the plane is making tight u-turn toward taxiway
Taxiing to short of runway 07
Holding short of runway 07 for take off clearance
Take off clearance is granted and entering into runway 07 for more taxi and backtracking
Now backtracking at beginning of runway 07
Starting take off run!!
Airborne on climb to 21,000 ft to start the route INNOL HOM ENA GASTO TYONE ICICL BOB
Because of regulations not permitting more than 10 screenshots per post, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink below to view rest of exciting trip.
Here is hyperlink: https://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/t...working-alaska
Thank you for viewing my flight report and please stay tuned for next exciting flight
Regards,
Aharon
Bookmarks