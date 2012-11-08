Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Fsx ctd

    Default Fsx ctd

    My rig just started acting up a few days ago.
    CTD as it loads...and sometimes after I've been in the program
    for a little while. This is the info I got from the event viewer:

    Faulting application name: fsx.exe, version: 10.0.61637.0, time stamp: 0x46fadb14
    Faulting module name: ntdll.dll, version: 6.1.7601.24094, time stamp: 0x5abedfcd
    Exception code: 0xc0000005
    Fault offset: 0x000563ca
    Faulting process id: 0xaf4
    Faulting application start time: 0x01d601e5b8fa2f36
    Faulting application path: C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Games\Microsoft Flight Simulator X\fsx.exe
    Faulting module path: C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ntdll.dll
    Report Id: 20bae379-6dd9-11ea-98f6-8600c3d06c16

    Any help much appreciated!
    Aaron
    Aaron
    Default

    Wrong forum to post this! Usually this is caused by too much going on like AI sliders too far to the right, or a new scenery overtaxing your computer. I get this error from time to time.

    Anything new added lately or any adjustment to your FSX.cfg or trying new slider settings?
    Default

    Hey Mr. Zippy,
    Sorry...posted in wrong forum!
    Nothing new lately....this copy of FSX has been running on my rig for about
    6 years. It may just be time for a fresh copy! Stay Well Sir!

    Cheers,
    Aaron
    Aaron
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by stretch View Post
    Hey Mr. Zippy,
    Sorry...posted in wrong forum!
    Nothing new lately....this copy of FSX has been running on my rig for about
    6 years. It may just be time for a fresh copy! Stay Well Sir!

    Cheers,
    Aaron
    Probably no need of a fresh copy. Maybe try slightly lowering some graphics or AI sliders and try it.
