Thread: Fsx ctd

My rig just started acting up a few days ago.
CTD as it loads...and sometimes after I've been in the program
for a little while. This is the info I got from the event viewer:
Faulting application name: fsx.exe, version: 10.0.61637.0, time stamp: 0x46fadb14
Faulting module name: ntdll.dll, version: 6.1.7601.24094, time stamp: 0x5abedfcd
Exception code: 0xc0000005
Fault offset: 0x000563ca
Faulting process id: 0xaf4
Faulting application start time: 0x01d601e5b8fa2f36
Faulting application path: C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft Games\Microsoft Flight Simulator X\fsx.exe
Faulting module path: C:\Windows\SysWOW64\ntdll.dll
Report Id: 20bae379-6dd9-11ea-98f6-8600c3d06c16
Any help much appreciated!
Aaron
Bookmarks