Thread: The Forum Covers the World! BE CAREFUL MY FRIENDS!

  Today, 08:37 AM
    Downwind66
    Default The Forum Covers the World! BE CAREFUL MY FRIENDS!

    To all our FlightSim members and visitors, please be careful out there with this Pandemic going on. If we do what we are all asked to do, we should all get thru this!

    Rick
  Today, 08:56 AM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    Thanks, Rick! You take care too! I was just reading, over at the "other" site, all of the folks bemoaning that fact that their personal liberties are being infringed upon!
