Thread: Aviateca Guatemala fleet repaints

    Aviateca Guatemala fleet repaints

    Hey guys,

    I hope everyone's under self quarantine. Very bad times we're living in.

    Anyway, there is a bit of injustice for this little airline from Guatemala. In the 26 years of Flightsim there are only 31 repaints available for this airline. I don't know why, as it has had some of the most colorful and attractive liveries going. So, to remedy the situation, I thought I''d bring this airline into the light. (There's a few propliners for the prop lads as well )

    Boeing 727-25 [TDS]
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1a Aviateca 727-25.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 203.7 KB  ID: 216773
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1b Aviateca 727-25.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 207.9 KB  ID: 216774

    Boeing 727-173C [TDS]
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2a Aviateca 727-173C.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 122.2 KB  ID: 216775
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2b Aviateca 727-173C.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 147.5 KB  ID: 216776

    BAC 1-11-500 [David Maltby]
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3a Aviateca BAC 1-11-500.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 162.2 KB  ID: 216777
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3b Aviateca BAC 1-11-500.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 178.4 KB  ID: 216778

    Convair CV-440 [CalClassic]
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4a Aviateca CV-440.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 285.3 KB  ID: 216779
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4b Aviateca CV-440.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 180.7 KB  ID: 216780

    Douglas DC-3/C-47 [Manfred Jahn]
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5a Aviateca DC-3.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 153.7 KB  ID: 216781
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5b Aviateca DC-3.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 243.0 KB  ID: 216782

    CONTINUED BELOW>>>>>>>
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: 6a Aviateca DC-6 1977.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 190.0 KB  ID: 216783   Click image for larger version.  Name: 6b Aviateca DC-6 1977.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 167.6 KB  ID: 216784  
    Default

    >>>>>>>>continued

    Douglas DC-6 [CalClassic]
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7a Aviateca DC-6 1978.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 111.8 KB  ID: 216785
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7b Aviateca DC-6 1978.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 156.0 KB  ID: 216786

    Fokker F-27-200 [Bjorn Kesten]
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 Aviateca F-27-200.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 118.3 KB  ID: 216787
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8b Aviateca F-27-200.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 181.2 KB  ID: 216788

    Fokker F-28-1000 [Project Fokker]
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9a Aviateca F28-1000.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 488.2 KB  ID: 216789
    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9b Aviateca F28-1000.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 165.8 KB  ID: 216790
