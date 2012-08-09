Linux Mint 19.3 OS Ch Product Pro Pedals Not Showing Up in XPlane 10
Wellsir ... the folks at Xplane and Ch Products are passing the buck. I sent Xplane a copy of the log txt .... this is what they told me ...
Thanks! Nothing looks out of place here. The manufacturer may have more information on Linux compatibility. I'm sorry for the inconvenienc.
Thomson
My pedals are not showing up but nothing looks out of place ... yeah ... right.
I contacted Ch Products ... this is what they told me ...
I am sorry but we do not support Linux.
Jon Soucy ... Yeah ... both are sorry.
I have all Ch Product controllers. Linux sees the USB throttle and stick, but not the pedals. Any idea how to get them to be seen?
Thanks for reading my post.
XP10/FSXSE_MSI B350_AMD Ryzen7 1700_16Gb DDR4 2133_Win7 64_GTX 550 1GB GPU
FSXSE/XP11/P3D ECS H87H3-WM_Intel i7 4770k @3.5Ghz_16Gb DDR3 1600_Win7 64_GTX 1050Ti 4GB GPU
