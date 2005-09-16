I try to help a friend. He has a windows 7, 2nd edition os system with Flight Simulator X. The virtual pilot pro yoke from CH which has a 15 pins femail connector for (old)system comport, that can be transformed to a USB 2 port.
On the site of the manufactor company CH I downloaded the destinated drivers but still the Yoke connection on the 15 pins connector or on the USB is not recognised within the windows configuration system
Is there a possabillity that the flightsim X software has its own drivers for these kind of yokes? Or Please is there anyone who can help me solve this problem?
Thanks, JanWillem
