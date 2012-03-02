ORBX Central V4 Error
Error: Could not download and save the manifest.
Can't update or download new files. Anybody else with this issue?
I have all the prerequisites installed. I think maybe firewall blocking downloads? What are the names of the ORBX Central files that I would need to allow access?
THANK YOU
P.S. ORBX Forums tells you to post your central.log then don't offer any advice to fix it
