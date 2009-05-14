I had a hit on my computer, which lost all of my FSX files. After totally remove FSX I Formatted the had drive it was on originally. Then started to reload FXS and Acceletation. All went fine so I added some addon planes and one scenery addon. FS Global Ultimate and it loaded fine. Then I started up FSX and flew around to check out the scenery. All seems fine, however, I still have several scenery addons. The list is long, so I will try to make the list as short as possible,; Flight 1 Ult. Ter Canada, ULT. Ter. USA, ULT. TER. Europe, Flt. 1 Ground Env. USA CANADA ALASKA. FTX. USA Canada PACIFIC NORTH WEST , and finally, USA CANADA PACIFIC FJORDAS. MS Windows 10 op to date.
My computer is home built using the following componants, Theratake Full Case, MOBO- ASUS Maximus Hero, CPU- Intel core I7 -4790K, Grafics- ASUS Geforce GTX 970 -4 GB, and memory- Corsair 32 G.
All of the above addons were insatalled before the had drive hit. As I, stated during a flight , all seems fine. My ? is , should I use all of the add anons. Al advice would be appreciated. I have been using FSX for from the original to the most up to date.
Thanks for imput,
wrk218
Bookmarks