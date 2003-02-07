Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Justplanes.com releasing feature videos during pandemic lockdown

  1. Today, 09:02 AM #1
    ftldave's Avatar
    ftldave
    ftldave is offline Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2010
    Location
    Bloomington, Indiana, USA
    Posts
    573

    Default Justplanes.com releasing feature videos during pandemic lockdown

    Yesterday Justplanes.com released its classic 3-hour-long "Plane Spotting At LAX 2001" video on YouTube. They'll continue to release video features every Saturday at 2 PM EST during the pandemic, as entertainment for us locked-in plane fans.

    Lots of 747s, DC-10s, MD-11s, a few L-1011s, and a wonderful night takeoff of a U.S. Navy Constellation, plus many, many other aircraft. Watching it made for an entertaining Saturday afternoon. Thank you, Justplanes.com!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZtuDIuScX8

    Last edited by ftldave; Today at 09:04 AM. Reason: add new link
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSHost Server Lockdown
    By WombatOne in forum MSFS Multiplayer Adventures
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-26-2016, 10:27 PM
  2. Dream Wings releasing Fokker 50!!
    By acidgen in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-02-2003, 09:48 PM
  3. Is anyone releasing new coaslines and waves?
    By markmarkmark in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-18-2002, 08:40 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules