Thread: Justplanes.com releasing feature videos during pandemic lockdown

Yesterday Justplanes.com released its classic 3-hour-long "Plane Spotting At LAX 2001" video on YouTube. They'll continue to release video features every Saturday at 2 PM EST during the pandemic, as entertainment for us locked-in plane fans.
Lots of 747s, DC-10s, MD-11s, a few L-1011s, and a wonderful night takeoff of a U.S. Navy Constellation, plus many, many other aircraft. Watching it made for an entertaining Saturday afternoon. Thank you, Justplanes.com!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZtuDIuScX8
Bookmarks