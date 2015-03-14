Aeroplane Heaven Globe Swift GC-1A
Hi guys and gals,
Just wanted to let you know that the talented team over at Aeroplane Heaven are giving away their wonderful Globe Swift GC-1A for free:
A Swift response to the virus...
Hi everyone,
We know people are going to be doing it tough over the next few months so we thought we might help ease the pain in a small way.
Today, we are making the Globe Swift GC-1A totally and permanently, FREE.
Obviously, being free, there are no country restrictions so you can download directly from our website. You can download from our vendors too but we are awaiting responses from some. So if you do go through your usual vendor and get a price showing on the Swift, just go to
https://aeroplaneheaven.com/product_swift.php
This is the full retail product with nothing missing.
Enjoy, have fun and stay healthy.
Don't forget to leave a message on their Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/Aeroplanehe...UQAc&__tn__=-R
Bookmarks