Thread: Dead in the water

    svpst
    May 2009
    Orlando, Fl
    Question Dead in the water

    I have been doing various versions of Flight sim since 1998 and it seems I get dumber every year. Anyway, I was using FSX-SE in January, with the program on my E drive, all my scenery (over 100 g_) is on on the G drive and 120g of planes are on my D drive. But I had Steam on my c drive. On January 23, my Samsung 500g 850 EVO SSD died, kaput. (after only 2 years) I have a new 550 SSD but I am now unable to use FSX at all. As a result, I have a number of questions for which I seek your wise advice. Since the new FSX is on the horizon, I'm thinking maybe to wait for it, but I'm 76 years old and waiting might be a lost cause. When I go to Steam, they say I need to install FSX-SE even though its in my library. My question has become, can I just go ahead and install it (FSX_SE)on my C drive or will that kerflatch my whole system?

    When I click on FSX.exe on my current "D" drive. the message I get is "Flight Simulator was unable to load some program files and will now exit. Please reinstall Flight Simulator to restore or repair the program installation." I recall folks in here talking about registry issues and such unless you do a complete removal of the old. Can someone help me out? What think you. My golf pro said "take two weeks off and then quit." That may be the best advice.

    I shall be forever grateful for any helpful advice.
    Brian W.

    I5-8400, EVGA GTX 1070.ti, 16 gigs ram, 500g Samsung SSD, 1.5 T HDD, 1 T HDD, Win 10, 64bit.
    mrzippy
    Jan 2012
    San Francisco, California
    Google search FSX-SE verify game files. See if verifying the game cache fixes it.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
