Thread: Real Air Duke - Icing

Hi,
I have the RealAir Beech Duke piston twin, and It's about my favourite GA twin to fly in FSX. I have had one or two issues, though, in weather conditions that could be expected to produce icing. I have suffered progressive power loss, as though air intakes icing up, but have been unable to find any control for 'Hot Air to intakes'. Does the Duke have such a thing, or how else should I recover from the power-loss issue?
ASUS main board with Quad-core CPU, 8Gb RAM, Geforce 7200 graphics, using Multicore next to define full CPU usage by FSX Gold SP2
