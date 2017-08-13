Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Real Air Duke - Icing

    GDALE14853
    Apr 2010
    Lincolnshire, UK
    Default Real Air Duke - Icing

    Hi,

    I have the RealAir Beech Duke piston twin, and It's about my favourite GA twin to fly in FSX. I have had one or two issues, though, in weather conditions that could be expected to produce icing. I have suffered progressive power loss, as though air intakes icing up, but have been unable to find any control for 'Hot Air to intakes'. Does the Duke have such a thing, or how else should I recover from the power-loss issue?

    mrzippy
    Jan 2012
    San Francisco, California
    No engine deicing switches in the cockpit? How about hitting the h key?

    From the aircraft.cfg:


    [deice_system]
    structural_deice_type=3 //0 = None, 1 = Heated Leading Edge, 2 = Bleed Air Boots, 3 = Eng Pump Boots

    I did find these switches in the cockpit for Pitot tube heat and deicing.

