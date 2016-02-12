Thread: Around the World Leg 26

Results 1 to 5 of 5

Around the World Leg 26

    Around the World Leg 26

    Leopold Sedar Senghor (GOOY) Dakar, Senegal to Kotaka International (DGAA) Accra, Ghana. (I had to get here to find some toilet paper!

    PART 1

    The Route:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 176.6 KB  ID: 216684

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 106.7 KB  ID: 216685

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 129.1 KB  ID: 216686

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 99.8 KB  ID: 216687

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 132.0 KB  ID: 216688

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 53.3 KB  ID: 216689

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 87.4 KB  ID: 216690

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 68.7 KB  ID: 216691

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 72.7 KB  ID: 216692

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 93.9 KB  ID: 216693

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 67.1 KB  ID: 216694

    Please see PART 2
    PART 2

    PART 2

    The ILS not aligned at all to the center line of this airport.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 68.9 KB  ID: 216695

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 164.2 KB  ID: 216696

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 105.1 KB  ID: 216697

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 108.0 KB  ID: 216698

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 97.1 KB  ID: 216699

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 86.6 KB  ID: 216700

    Might want to level those wings.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 80.7 KB  ID: 216701

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 92.5 KB  ID: 216702

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr019.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 86.4 KB  ID: 216703

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr020.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 108.2 KB  ID: 216704
    peer01:

    I checked Ghana in my sim......terrible textures... Great to see it in your sim. What? toilet paper available?? I'm on my way.....
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by peer01
    I checked Ghana in my sim......terrible textures... Great to see it in your sim. What? toilet paper available?? I'm on my way.....
    Glad you liked them.

    Between the wife and I, we went to 10 different stores today, no TP still! Unreal.
    peer01:

    It's sold out all over the world! Like tooth paste and olive oil.... Happens when people are afraid...
