Have lots of scenery objects and a good many acft objects created with the SAMM program which all worked well with IS3. Used it for years with Flt Sim 9, but after re-installing Windows 10, IS3 refused to open and only gave me the nasty "Invalid License" msg.
Wouldn't re-install either; tried buying a new copy from the website but it has a virus embedded in the download file and can't install; Flight1 stopped responding to queries about IS3 long ago and won't even answer the phone anymore (so to speak).
I'm stuck and need something else. Last Forum entries on this subject were long ago. Maybe new stuff is available to replace IS3 by now. Don't know. If nothing new, What will work with FS9 and where can I find it?
Any help out there?
JonB
