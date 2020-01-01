Thread: What the @%*!*# is this?

FSX-SE with ORBX scenery addons. So, flying out of CYYZ Canada to KSTL I notice this spiral looking thing in multiple spots in the sky. There were 3 or 4 of them in different spots. Anyone ever experience this? What is it? Thanks
Hi,
Could it be this?
https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...Soaring-in-FSX
See reply #2 and #5.
Regards,
DDP.
