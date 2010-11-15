Thread: WOOOOOOT!!! U.S.S. Langley departing Helgoland (FSX)

Results 1 to 7 of 7

WOOOOOOT!!! U.S.S. Langley departing Helgoland (FSX)

    WOOOOOOT!!! U.S.S. Langley departing Helgoland (FSX)

    Aircraft Carrier and Seaplane Tender USS Langley for FSX by Erwin Welker. The vessel was converted from the collier USS Jupiter (comissioned in 1913) to the first US Navy aircraft carrier Langley with 36 biplanes in 1922.
    Converted again in 1937 from an aircraft carrier to a seaplane tender were Langley fought in the Pacific war and sunk in the end of February 1942 after several Japanese bomb attacks.

    FSX Gold Edition with Acceleration
    Freeware USS Langley by Erwin Welker (both the aircraft carrier and the seaplane tender are included)
    Payware Helgoland scenery
    Freeware HDE-V2 clouds.

    Here's the Aircraft Carrier Langley on a prewar visit to Helgoland.

    Please click on the pics for a better view:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 01.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 260.3 KB  ID: 216667

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 02.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 245.6 KB  ID: 216668

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 03.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 256.7 KB  ID: 216669
    Quite a construction isn't it?

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 04.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 241.7 KB  ID: 216670

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 05.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 263.4 KB  ID: 216671

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 06.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 249.7 KB  ID: 216672

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 07.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 257.8 KB  ID: 216673

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 08.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 266.9 KB  ID: 216674

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 09.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 265.4 KB  ID: 216675

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 252.9 KB  ID: 216676

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 11.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 250.3 KB  ID: 216677

    Thanks very much for your visit!
    GREETS!
    Default

    Very nice! I love the smoke!

    Gary
    Default

    Wait till you are on the flight deck.... Thanks Gary!
    Default

    Well, you old seadog, you!
    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Default

    Oh yes, von Peerhovens have salt and blue blood in their veins! We conquered the seven seas since there are vessels! PAH!
    Default

    Great looking ship!! I remember when the navy "made smoke" to hide the movements of ships. It happened a lot in the Pacific Theater of WWII. Bth with this one ship making smoke out there by itself, it'd probably be pretty easy to spot!
    Default

    Thanks Michael! You couldn't have missed it I think. But every vessel made that kind of smoke back then....
