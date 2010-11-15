Thread: WOOOOOOT!!! U.S.S. Langley departing Helgoland (FSX)

Aircraft Carrier and Seaplane Tender USS Langley for FSX by Erwin Welker. The vessel was converted from the collier USS Jupiter (comissioned in 1913) to the first US Navy aircraft carrier Langley with 36 biplanes in 1922.
Converted again in 1937 from an aircraft carrier to a seaplane tender were Langley fought in the Pacific war and sunk in the end of February 1942 after several Japanese bomb attacks.
FSX Gold Edition with Acceleration
Freeware USS Langley by Erwin Welker (both the aircraft carrier and the seaplane tender are included)
Payware Helgoland scenery
Freeware HDE-V2 clouds.
Here's the Aircraft Carrier Langley on a prewar visit to Helgoland.
Please click on the pics for a better view:
Quite a construction isn't it?
