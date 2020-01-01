Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Pontcysllte Aqueduct

    Default Pontcysllte Aqueduct

    According to Wikipedia, "The Pontcysyllte Aqueduct (Welsh pronunciation: [ˌpɔntkəˈsəɬtɛ]; Welsh: Traphont Ddŵr Pontcysyllte) is a navigable aqueduct that carries the Llangollen Canal across the River Dee in the Vale of Llangollen in north east Wales. The 18-arched stone and cast iron structure is for use by narrowboats and was completed in 1805 having taken ten years to design and build. It is the longest aqueduct in Great Britain and the highest canal aqueduct in the world.[1][2]

    The aqueduct was to have been a key part of the central section of the proposed Ellesmere Canal, an industrial waterway that would have created a commercial link between the River Severn at Shrewsbury and the Port of Liverpool on the River Mersey. Although a less expensive construction course was surveyed further to the east, the westerly high-ground route across the Vale of Llangollen was preferred because it would have taken the canal through the mineral-rich coalfields of North East Wales. Only parts of the canal route were completed because the expected revenues required to complete the entire project were never generated. Most major work ceased after the completion of the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct in 1805.

    The structure is a Grade I listed building[3] and a World Heritage Site."

    There are also a railroad bridge and a highway bridge nearby. We're up to look at and fly under, through?, each. I apologize in advance if the shots come out somewhat out of order. There are so many similarities in the scenery, I probably should have gone and take the shots in segments and then blend the segments. Oh well, maybe next time.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: to.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 267.2 KB  ID: 216652

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1st vview.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 317.6 KB  ID: 216653

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2nd view.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 315.4 KB  ID: 216654

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Vlaaey Upwind.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 413.3 KB  ID: 216655

    Click image for larger version.  Name: upwind.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 306.5 KB  ID: 216656

    Click image for larger version.  Name: a1.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 303.3 KB  ID: 216657

    Click image for larger version.  Name: front of A1.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 311.3 KB  ID: 216658

    Click image for larger version.  Name: b1.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 354.3 KB  ID: 216659

    Click image for larger version.  Name: b2.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 277.3 KB  ID: 216660

    Click image for larger version.  Name: app bridge.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 269.5 KB  ID: 216661

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Exit bridge.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 265.0 KB  ID: 216662
    Default

    Nice! You just had to fly under it eh?
    Default

    Very nice Michael! Now that we have seen slow as we go version, show us what it looks like with an F16 or your Honda Jet!

    Rick
    Default

    Thanks Michael, now I have somewhere to go today!
    Default

    It's a great place to visit. I was lucky to whiteness this:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKR-n2civjQ

    And this is how it looks by boat: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ciCPGr46qx0

    Great pics Michael
