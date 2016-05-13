Thread: A2A Simulations generous P-40 gift

Now that most of us have more time for our sims, A2A's P-40 came at just the right time
The cockpit is very well done - unfortunately the pilot is overcooked....
Manual? We don't need no stinkin manuals! Rotate!
Smooth flight characteristics. Didn't quite make it to stall testing yet.
Flight movements are well done even on my slow computer
Seems like that manual might be useful! Where did I leave it? Not by the map!
At just the right time out popped a runway!
Really a generous donation at the right time from A2A. Fun plane and once I get that manual read, stall testing is awaiting! Stay safe. Cheers
Bookmarks