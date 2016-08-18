Thread: FSX Scenery file

Results 1 to 2 of 2

FSX Scenery file

    dcplums1
    FSX Scenery file

    I downloaded a file: canada_new_brunswick_03.zip. There is no readme file in this download. Any help installing this download?
    mrzippy
    Default

    I highly doubt that XPlane scenery will work in FSX!
