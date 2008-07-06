Frontier Pilot Simulator
This is one of the games I've been looking forward to the most. A ship flying game, set in another planet, in which the gameplay emphasis in on the actual flying itself.
It's still in early access but it's very playable already.
You have detailed flight models, several ships, various (and extreme) weather conditions, natural hazards, huge geysers, volcanos, alien landscape, ship customisation, multiple flight modes, etc etc.
Everything affects your flight quite noticeable, cargo weight, wind, weather, etc, which translates into a variety of flying experiences.
Don't usually buy things in early-access, but I was very looking forward to this as I love flying games where the core gameplay focus is the actual flying. Money well spent so far, and the devs are still adding content.
If you're not used to some any kind of flight sims, expect to crash a lot at first!
Anyone else gave it a spin?
