Thread: MUCF finallt on to MUHA (Havana Intl.)

MUCF finallt on to MUHA (Havana Intl.)

    Default MUCF finallt on to MUHA (Havana Intl.)

    After a few minutes to rest and restore. it's on to land at Havana International.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 12.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 401.7 KB  ID: 216618

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 13.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 260.6 KB  ID: 216619

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 14 Flyover.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 332.8 KB  ID: 216620

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 16 On BASE.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 476.1 KB  ID: 216621

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 17 on Final with crosswind.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 278.3 KB  ID: 216622

    BTW: Sorry some look pretty distant. By the time I reduced them to be small enough to post, they look pretty far away.

    Michael
    Eventhough they look distant, it really shows some great scenery! Very nice
