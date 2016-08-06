So I have decided to take this old aircraft for a spin after a while and noticed this:
While taxiing, the aircraft resists the turns. When I try to turn, the aircraft brakes so much that you have to add thrust - a lot of thrust - to turn around (60% N1 for the tightest turn), which is obviously unrealistic. The aircraft supposedly has body gear steering, although the corresponding switches don't exist due to low system depth, so it is active all the time. It's not that I care a lot about this, but I'm really curious since I've never ran into a similar problem with any other aircraft I've ever used.
Any idea what it could be causing this and, if possible, disable the said setting from? Has anyone encountered such a problem before?
(Sorry if this has already been answered sometime, but didn't manage to find anything related)
